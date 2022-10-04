Frasier Sequel Series Gets Paramount+ Order; Kelsey Grammer Returns

Though the project was first announced back in February 2021 at the streamer's launch event, it wouldn't be until this past July when Kelsey Grammer would offer some good news about his planned return as Dr. Frasier Crane in a follow-up to his "Cheers" spinoff series Frasier (more on that in a minute). Well, the news went from good to great, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Paramount+ has given a green light to the sequel series. Set to both star in and executive produce, Grammer's psychiatrist-turned-radio-talk-show-host is expected to be living in a different city with a new ensemble cast (though original cast members are expected to make guest appearances, as was the case between Cheers and Frasier). The series is being developed by writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who will executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios will produce the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

During an appearance over the summer on the daytime talk show The Talk, Grammer revealed that "we're in the final script for the first episode" of the reboot/revival/sequel series (it still gets confusing sometimes). And the actor is liking what he was seeing up to that point, adding, "It looks pretty good. I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy." So when would filming begin? It could be as soon as this fall, but nothing's set in stone because Grammer has some other projects in play, also. "There's been some conversation about maybe October, maybe a little later. I don't know," he explained. "There are a couple of other things coming up. We've developed a couple of other projects that look like they're going to shoot first." Though a series order has been given, a timetable for filming & production is still unclear.