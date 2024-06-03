Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, kelsey grammer, paramount, season 2

Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer on Roz/Season 2; Danson, Long Appearing

Kelsey Grammer shared details on Peri Gilpin's Roz and Frasier Season 2 and thoughts on having Shelley Long's Diane & Ted Danson's Sam appear.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier, we learned that James Burrows was back to direct the first two episodes. In front of the camera, we learned that Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle would be returning as a recurring guest star and that Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris) would also be spending some screen time with Grammer. Speaking with Variety for a special profile/interview, Grammer is sharing some new details on Roz's story in the second season, who will be playing her daughter, and his thoughts on having Shelley Long's Diane and Ted Danson's Sam appear.

During the second season, Roz will seriously consider leaving Seattle – and one of the people who will help her make that decision is her daughter, Alice – played by Grammer's real-life daughter, Greer Grammer. "Now in her late twenties, friendly, outgoing Alice has inherited more than some of her mother Roz's free-spirited ways," reads the official description for Grammer's Alice. "Having just moved to Providence to study architecture, Alice is eager to catch up with Frasier's son Freddy – and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have." As for having Long and Danson appear, Grammer is definitely open to the idea – and already has some ideas. "It's just a matter of willingness to be on the show. And if there's a good story. I'd still love to have Shelley come back and play Diane for one more sense of closure for Frasier. Because now that he's back in Boston, there are things that will come up, and I think that she would be one of them," Grammer shared. "And Ted, we have a few ideas for that."

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

