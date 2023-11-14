Posted in: NBC, Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: courteney cox, friends, Matthew Perry

Friends: Courteney Cox Honors Matthew Perry, Shares Favorite Moment

Friends star Courteney Cox posted a tribute to co-star & friend, the late Matthew Perry, and included one of her favorite moments with him.

Earlier today, Friends star Matt LeBlanc took to social media to honor his co-star and "brother," Matthew Perry. Not long after, Courteney Cox also took to Instagram to honor the late actor. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty, and I miss you every day,' Cox began the caption to her Instagram post. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here's one of my favorites." Cox shared a scene from S04E24: "The One With Ross' Wedding," offering some personal insight on filming the scene with Perry. "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny, and he was kind."

Here's a look at Cox's post – and here's a look at LeBlanc's post from earlier today:

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement signed by LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer that was released to PEOPLE at the end of October.

Previously, series co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement on Perry's passing: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

