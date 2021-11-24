From: EPIX Horror Series Gets Official Trailer, February 2022 Debut

On Wednesday, EPIX released a new trailer and more details on its upcoming horror series From. The Russo Brothers are producing, alongside executive producer Jack Bender and series creator John Griffin, and it stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad. So, the pedigree is there. There is a lot going on here, and you can get a first glimpse at it all in the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FROM (EPIX 2022 Series) Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11ngcrNjE2A&feature=emb_logo)

From Has A Lot Going On But Hopefully Not Too Much

From the executive producers of Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Six new photos from the show were also made available as well, which you can see below.

I hope that this is not trying to stuff too much in and that things end up being revealed at a gradual pace instead of cramming everything in at the end because the writers ran out of time. From has a plethora of talent behind it, and I feel like it needs to be a bit of a slow burn to succeed. That being said, I am liking a lot of what I am seeing here, and anytime Perrineau is on my TV is a good thing. The man can act, that is for damn sure. I will be there watching when From debuts on February 20th, 2022 on EPIX.