Fruits Basket- Prelude; Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry Set For Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll will close out its weekly summer movie streaming schedule on October 6 with Fruits Basket -prelude- and Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry coming to the anime streaming service, both subbed and dubbed. Fruits Basket -prelude- received a special event run, distributed by Crunchyroll, premiering for the first time in theaters outside Japan in North America and the United Kingdom this past summer. It is a prequel film to the award-winning 2019 anime series Fruits Basket, which is based on the award-winning shoujo manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry debuted theatrically in 2017 worldwide with a special event run in North America by Funimation. The film takes place between the last two story arcs of the series within Fairy Tail Final Season, which is based on the popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima.

Since August, Crunchyroll has been adding new anime movies to its platform every week, including JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, Katsuhiro Otomo's AKIRA, Makoto Shinkai's your name., Mamoru Hosoda's Wolf Children, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, and The Boy and the Beast, as well as Afro Samurai: Resurrection; Josee, the Tiger and the Fish; The Stranger by the Shore, Sword of the Stranger, ODDTAXI In the Woods, Sing a Bit of Harmony, and Naoyoshi Shiotani's PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System film trilogy. New movie drops will continue through October.

Premiering on Crunchyroll on October 6th

Fruits Basket -prelude- (TMS Entertainment and 8PAN)

Before there was Tohru and Kyo – there was Katsuya and Kyoko. Discover the turbulent beginning of Tohru's mom's dark past and the man who breathed new hope into her. Watch the evolution of their love story and the birth of the Honda family as this chapter completes the full adaptation of the heartwarming Fruits Basket story.

Directed by Yoshihide Ibata

Dub languages will include: English

Sub languages will include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (A-1 Pictures)

Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years it's been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it. Luckily, the task of recovering the Dragon Cry is the perfect job for the wizards of Fairy Tail – enter Natsu, Lucy, Erza, Gray, Wendy, and the cats!

Directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa

Dub languages will include: English