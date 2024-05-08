Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Domhnall Gleeson, greg daniels, nbc, peacock, ricky gervais, Sabrina Impacciatore, sitcom, stephen merchant, the office

The Office Universe Series from Daniels, Koman Gets Peacock Order

Peacock has given the green light to a new series set within the universe of the original U.S. version of The Office, with a new cast/setting.

The Office, the hit BBC comedy that originally depended on typical British cringe comedy while satirizing office life, had a US remake that became a bigger hit that leaned more into surreal wackiness on top of cringe comedy, is getting a new series that's set within the same universe but a new setting & cast – and probably new writers. A new comedy series from NBC's The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman has been picked up to series at Peacock. The Untitled Daniels/Koman project is a new mockumentary series set in the same universe as NBC's Emmy Award-winning hit series The Office. This comes in spite of everyone expecting "The Office" to be in the title, but it's always good to hedge one's bets.

Domhnall Gleeson (best known for Ex Machina and playing the thankless role of an Imperial officer in the new Star Wars trilogy) and Sabrina Impacciatore (who played a likable sex worker who won The White Lotus) will lead an ensemble cast when the series begins production in July. The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. The series is produced by Universal Television.

"It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

The series is executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant (who co-created the original BBC version), Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).

Meanwhile, nostalgia buffs can stream The Office on Peacock.

