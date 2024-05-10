Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, bonnie langford, doctor who, murder mystery, novel, sophie aldred

Doctor Who: Bonnie Langford Pens Mel Bush Murder Mystery Novel

Bonnie Langford and Jacqueline Rayner have written Doctor Who: Death in the Stars, a murder mystery novel featuring companion Mel Bush.

Bonnie Langford, who plays companion Mel Bush on Doctor Who, has written a mystery novel set in space called "Death in the Stars: a Mel Bush Mystery". She returned recently in the 60th Anniversary Special "The Giggle" and is set to return in the new Season One on Disney+ worldwide, has written a murder mystery starring Mel and space rogue Sabalom Glitz. Fans might remember that Mel left to see the stars with Glitz at the end of the 24th season of Doctor Who in the story "Dragonfire" by Ian Briggs, which introduced companion Ace (Sophie Aldred), who replaced her as the Seventh Doctor's companion. Veteran Doctor Who novelist Jacqueline Rayner is the co-writer. Here's a look at the official overview of the novel…

When young Mel's business partner, Sabalom Glitz, embarks on yet another "get rich quick" scheme, it marks the start of an epic, death-defying murder mystery in space.

After barely escaping the snares of a murderous galactic cult, Mel searches for fellow survivors in a nearby spaceship graveyard – while Glitz looks to fill his pockets. But the discovery of a spaceship with its crew in suspended animation and incredible secrets on board leaves the duo stranded with no way off.

Mel revives the crew – and then the murders start. Murders that cannot possibly have been committed by any of the crewmembers. In fact, there are only two realistic suspects – Glitz and Mel themselves…

Langford is a beloved British actor well-known for her role playing Melanie Bush in Doctor Who, companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors. Bonnie returned to the long-running series as Melanie during 2023's 60th anniversary specials and will return for Season 1 – which hits screens this weekend. She also starred in numerous West End productions and played Carmel Kazemi in Eastenders (because everyone in the UK shows up on Eastenders sooner or later) – but this will be her first novel.

Doctor Who: Death in the Stars is written by Bonnie Langford with Jacqueline Rayner and will be published in hardback and audiobook on 22nd August 2024.

