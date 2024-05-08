Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, comedy thriller, Elgin James, prime video, stephen merchant, The outlaws

The Outlaws Season 3 Official Trailer: Community Payback Can Be Murder

The Outlaws is back for Season 3 on May 31st on Prime Video, and the trailer reveals that the gang is now in the body-hiding business.

Article Summary The Outlaws Season 3 hits Prime Video on May 31 - involving body disposal?

Stephen Merchant's series returns, mixing comedy with crime in Bristol.

Cast includes heavy hitters like Christopher Walken and Claes Bang.

New challenges await with a murder manhunt threatening the gang.

The third series of Stephen Merchant's shaggy dog comedy thriller series about amateur miscreants, The Outlaws, returns worldwide on Prime Video on May 31st. Originally created by Merchant and Elgin James (co-creator of FX biker series Mayans M.C.), the series follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together by court mandate to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol. Oh, and one of them is played by Christopher Walken.

With crime boss The Dean behind bars awaiting trial after last season, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives – until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean's case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?

The third series of The Outlaws will see the return of Merchant, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Tom Hanson, and Claes Bang playing a heavy as he keeps getting cast these days. It appears that Christopher Walken doesn't appear in the trailer, and we are sad. As the trailer reveals, this time, the gang gets involved with disposing of a dead body, as one does, but it doesn't generally fall under Community Service duties (yet! You never know with the increasingly dystopian nature of the UK…)

As The Outlaws co-creator, co-writer, director, and star Merchant said, "After the overwhelming response to the first two series, I'm delighted to be bringing back our lovable band of miscreants for more misadventures. Audiences have really taken the characters to their hearts, so I can't wait for them to see what hot water we've thrown them into this time. And I'm thrilled we'll once again be filming in my hometown of Bristol. I expect I'll be welcomed with a ticker-tape parade. It didn't happen in the previous series, but I put that down to Covid."

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy, BBC, added, "We couldn't be happier to have The Outlaws back in our lives. Stephen and the team have delivered a fantastic set of scripts for the third series, and we can't wait to see the incredible cast bring them to life for BBC viewers to enjoy." Luke Alkin, Executive Producer, Big Talk, said, 'We're delighted to be bringing Stephen's brilliant show back to Bristol for another outing. The new series is thrillingly funny as The Outlaws are pulled even deeper into a dangerous criminal web. Audiences are in for a huge treat." Mark Linsey, President, Scripted, BBC Studios Production, wrapped up by adding, "The Outlaws series one and two have been a great success with audiences globally, and we are very pleased to be working again with the talented Stephen Merchant and the team at Big Talk to bring the hilarious band of criminals back for another series with our partners at Amazon Prime Video."

The Outlaws is streaming on Prime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!