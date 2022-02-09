Futurama: Hulu Orders 20-Ep Series Revival; See Who's Set to Return

David X. Cohen and Matt Groening are heading back to the future- to Futurama if you want to be technical. Because on Wednesday, Hulu announced that the adult animated sci-fi comedy series will be returning for 20 new episodes (with production expected to kick off this month with a projected 2023 debut). "I'm thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present," said Cohen. Groening added, "It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of 'Futurama' one more time before we get canceled abruptly again." Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all set to return (with John DiMaggio not currently attached to return as Bender and with the role set to be recast should DiMaggio choose to not return). Produced by 20th Television Animation with Rough Draft Studios, Inc. providing the animation, the series focuses on the life of Philip Fry (West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999, and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a new group of friends that includes tough but lovely one-eyed alien Leela (Sagal) and walking robotic Id with one-liners, Bender.

"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of 'Futurama,' we couldn't wait to dive in," said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, added, "What I love about animation is that it's possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. 'Futurama' is one of those shows. The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David's genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I'm thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It's a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time."