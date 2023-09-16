Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: futurama, hulu, preview, season 11, trailer

Futurama Season 11 Ep. 9 Giving Us "Rick and Morty" Vibes (PREVIEW)

Here's why the three previews for Hulu's Futurama S11E09: "The Prince and the Product" are giving us serious "Rick and Morty" vibes.

With a new episode of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama set to hit Hulu screens this Monday, we were treated to a preview for S11E09: "The Prince and the Product" that found the crew as toy cars… as if it was just a given that they were cars. In fact, the focus was on Zoidberg (Billy West) being left behind on a mission. But now we have two new previews that find the crew as wind-up toys and rubber ducks – with the former finding Fry (West) paying a visit to Zoidberg when he's feeling run down and the latter finding the crew traveling to the end of their map. Collectively, we can't ignore that we're getting serious Rick and Morty vibes from the next episode – S05E02: "Mortyplicity" (directed by Lucas Gray and written by Albro Lundy), to be specific. And we consider that flattery of the highest honor… take a look!

Futurama Season 11 Episode 9: "The Prince and the Product" Preview

Futurama Season 11 Episode 9: "The Prince and the Product": The crew members are reborn as toys. Written by Ari John Kaplan & Eric Kaplan, here's a look at the two newest previews for the next episode – followed by a look back at what we previously learned about the season:

Hulu's Futurama Season 11: Trailer, Overview & More!

With John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman having officially returned for the first of 20 new episodes on July 24th (with episodes having dropped weekly after that), here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Hulu's Futurama:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!