Futurama Season 12 Guest Stars: Danny Trejo, LeVar Burton & Many More

On July 29th, Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama returns to Hulu screens for its 12th season – and thanks to today's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) panel, we know who's on tap for this season's guest-starring voices. Set to join the John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, and David Herman-starring animated series are Danny Trejo, Renée Victor, Tom Kenny, Ana Ortiz, Cara Delevingne, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye, Kyle Maclachlan, LeVar Burton, and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Here's who's who for Season 12:

Danny Trejo – Doblando: As Bender's cousin, Doblando, who leads Bender to their ancestral robot village in Mexico.

Renée Victor – Bender's grandma, Abuelatron: As Bender's grandma, Abuelatron.

Tom Kenny – Gamester Alien: As a gambling alien who forces our crew to play children's games… to the death!

Ana Ortiz – Bender's love interest, Marquita: As Marquita, champion of the robot matadors, Bender's tutor in the noble art of bug fighting… and the love of Bender's life.

Cara Delevingne – Herself: As herself, with some additional new parts. A force in the world of future fashion.

Tim Gunn – Himself: As himself, covering Milan Fashion Week 3024.

Bill Nye – Himself: As himself, hosting the 3024 Inventors Awards.

Kyle Maclachlan – Himself: As himself, enjoying a cup of the universe's best Joe.

LeVar Burton – A Hologram of himself: As an unlicensed hologram of LeVar Burton.

Neil deGrasse Tyson – Himself: As himself, solving the greatest mystery of all time… with science!

Here's a look at the sneak previews that have been released so far for the upcoming season – followed by the official overview for the upcoming season (with Hulu's Futurama set to return on July 29th):

On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe. Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katzserve as executive producers.

