Futurama Season 8 Episode 2 Preview: Amy & Kif's Special Day Arrives!

Here's a look at a sneak preview for Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama: Season 8 Ep. 2 "Children of a Lesser Bog."

With the return season of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama now officially underway, the folks at the streaming service are looking to help end your work week on a strong note. Yup, that's right – we have a preview. In this case, it's a sneak peek at the Eric Horsted-written S08E02 "Children of a Lesser Bog" – and it's time for a special occasion! Amy and Kif's children are emerging from an alien swamp – and the duo are heading out to greet them. Just don't bother showing the crew the birth video… they'll pass.

Here's a look at a sneak preview for this Monday's episode, "Children of a Lesser Bog," set to hit Hulu screens this Monday, July 31st. Following that, we have a look at some previews, overviews & more for the season:

A Preview of Hulu's Futurama: Trailer, Overview & More!

With John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman set to return for the first of 20 new episodes on July 24th (and dropping weekly after that), here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Hulu's Futurama:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

