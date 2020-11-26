G4 Host Xavier Woods, HoC Kevin Sabbe Offer More Details on Relaunch

By the time the last bit of filling was thrown by Adam Sessler, Kevin Pereira, Olivia Munn, Morgan Webb, Kristin Adams, and Blair Herter during this week's A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special, two big tons of news were dropped on fans. First, that WWE wrestler, UpUpDownDown host, and hardcore gamer Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) was now officially part of the upcoming G4 network reboot- which leads to the other showtopper. Yes, that's right: G4 is set to return- and in an interview with Variety, Woods and G4's Head of Content Kevin Sabbe discussed Woods joining the line-up, what G4 will look like in 2020, and more. Here's a look at the highlights:

For Woods, joining the relaunch is the fulfillment of a childhood dream. "G4 had such a huge effect on my life as a kid. As a kid growing up who at a certain point, got made fun of for playing video games — because once we got to adolescence, certain people put the controllers down and started poking fun at everyone else — G4 was kind of like a safe haven for me and without that, I'm not sure if I would be the person that I am today."

So will G4 be on cable, Twitch, YouTube, streaming, or another platform? Yes. Promising that the new G4 isn't "just gonna be a cable channel tucked away" and that it was going to be "pretty ubiquitous," Sabbe says the brand will be pretty tough to miss. "We're gonna be everywhere on every platform. So it's a digital network, it's a linear network. We're kind of gonna be all over the place, and it will look different, but very much the same as what G4 was."

For Woods, the new G4 is all about bringing together communities bonded by gaming. "It's a space where you can go and see that yes, games are important, they are fantastic, but this is the gaming culture, not just video games as the game itself, but as a culture, as a community. That's why I think that G4 is gonna be incredible, and that's the space that I feel G4 is gonna fill, is to make you feel that sense of community."

While G4 will still maintain the original network's twisted, light-hearted approach, Woods says the faces in front of the camera will reflect our times. "Representation matters, representation is important, and especially representation in the games space, because I would say for the past decade, things have been changing. And it's such a great thing to know that video games especially, they are something that is for everyone. It is a safe space for everyone from all religions, all races, all creeds. Whatever you are, games are for you. And I think that G4 is going to do a fantastic job of making sure that the make-up of the channel represents the make-up of the gaming community."