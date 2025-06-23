Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Gachiakuta

Gachiakuta: Crunchyroll Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Anime

Crunchyroll unveiled the English voice cast for the dubbed version of the upcoming much-hyped anime series Gachiakuta, premiering in July.

Crunchyroll officially announced the full English voice cast for the highly anticipated shonen series Gachiakuta, which premieres worldwide (excluding Belarus, Russia, and Asia, but including India) this summer exclusively on its platform. Following a young outcast seeking vengeance after he is framed for murder, the English-dubbed episodes will begin premiering on July 6th. Rudo, a young outcast falsely accused of murder and exiled into the wasteland known as "The Pit." Facing monstrous Trash Beasts and a world stacked against him, Rudo must rise from the depths and challenge the power structures that discarded him.

Gachiakuta follows Rudo, a young outcast framed for murder and exiled into this wasteland known as "The Pit." After surviving his descent into this new world, he now must fight to survive against monstrous Trash Beasts while navigating a brutal world, hoping to return to his home and seek vengeance. The English dub voice cast for the dystopian action series stars:

Bryson Baugus as Rudo

as Rudo Christopher Wehkamp as Enjin

as Enjin Corey Wilder as Zanka

as Zanka Katie Caruso as Riyo

as Riyo Zeno Robinson as Jabber

as Jabber John Burgmeier as Regto

Gachiakuta is an action manga written and illustrated by manga artist Kei Urana and graffiti designer Hideyoshi Andou and began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2022. The anime is produced by the renowned studio Bones Film (My Hero Academia; Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) and is directed by rising talent Fumihiko Suganuma, who is making his directorial debut. The series composition is written by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season; DAN DA DAN; Chainsaw Man; JUJUTSU KAISEN; Mob Psycho 100). Satoshi Ishino (Date A Live; Tokyo Mew Mew New) will serve as the series' character designer and chief animation director. The music for the series will be created by renowned composer Taku Iwasaki (Bungo Stray Dogs; Shin Kamen Rider). The manga won the Global Special Prize in the Comics category of the Next Manga Awards 2022. Earlier this month, in partnership with the Gachiakuta Anime Production Committee, Crunchyroll announced the launch of the Gachiakuta World Takeover, a global anime movement that delivers the excitement of the next big shonen hit, uniting fans around the world. Along with the takeover, Crunchyroll rolled out a number of global premiere events and fan experiences. For more details, check it out on Crunchyroll News. After each episode airs, The Gachiakuta After Show, an audio-exclusive podcast, will be released, presented, and hosted by the award-winning The Anime Effect Podcast. This is part of the continued collaboration between Crunchyroll and Sony Music. Every episode will be available on all major podcast platforms.

