Game of Thrones Prequel "The Hedge Knight" Finds Its Dunk & Egg

Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has cast Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

A little more than a month ago, we had some filming news to pass along concerning George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal & Vince Gerardis-executive produced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Now, have some huge casting news to share – with Peter Claffey (Bad Sisters) set as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) set as Egg. The live-action series is an adaptation of Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight").

Set nearly a century prior to the events of "A Song of Fire and Ice," the series will focus on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). In fact, here's a look at the logline for the series that was released when the series announcement was first made: "A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends." Now, it looks like we have some intel to pass along, courtesy of the latest Production List that dropped back in February. As you can see from the screencap of the listing, filming on "The Hedge Knight" is set to start in Belfast, Northern Ireland, beginning on June 3, 2024 (the same month that HBO's House of the Dragon returns) – along with a "Project Summary" offering an overview of the "Game of Thrones" prequel.

