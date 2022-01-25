Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Offers Advice to HOTD: Take Risks

Since the start of the new year, we've been hearing a lot from Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who's been open & honest about his thoughts on George R. R. Martin's global phenomenon as well as the fans devoted to it and how the series was received post-finale. So when we saw that Dinklage was set to join Marc Maron for Maron's WTF podcast, we had a feeling that there would be more thoughts to come. And there were, with Dinklage offering his take on Miguel Sapochnik & Ryan Condal's upcoming drama series prequel House of the Dragon (HOTD). And while some might quickly assign it as being some kind of "slight" or "dig," how it actually reads is as some sound advice on how to keep a franchise creatively vibrant.

While making it clear that he thinks it's going to be "really fucking good," Dinklage expresses his concern that just giving the fans "a proven thing that works" eliminates that sense of risk that the original series brought. "I have an opinion. Make something… I think it is going to be a really good show. The director and producer of it worked on our show, and I think it's going to be really fucking good. But, they took a risk on our show, HBO did. It's under all-new leadership there now. They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don't they do that again? This isn't a risk. It's a proven thing that works," Dinklage offered as his advice to the producers and studio moving forward.

"I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn't know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that," Dinklage offered as his analysis of the reaction they received to the final season during a NYT interview from earlier this month. But it wasn't the fear of a break-up that Dinklage saw as the only issue. As he sees it, the fans were upset that they didn't get the c"Happily Ever After" they were hoping for. "They wanted the 'pretty white people' to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on. [Laughs]. No, but the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it," the actor explained. "Yeah, it was called 'Game of Thrones,' but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, 'Who's going to be on the throne?' I don't know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that."

