Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Wink Martindale

Game Show Host, Pop Culture Personality Wink Martindale Dies, Age 91

Game show host and pop culture personality Wink Martindale (Tic Tac Dough, High Rollers, Debt) has passed away at the age of 91.

Born on December 4th, 1933, Winston Conrad Martindale began his entertainment career at the age of 17 as a disc jockey at WPLI in Jackson, Tennessee. But the man who would be known to millions as "Wink" Martindale would go on to have an influential career as a radio personality and television producer – and especially as a game show host and television personality. Sadly, the entertainment industry and pop culture landscape were hit with the news that Martindale had passed away earlier today at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, at the age of 91. A spokesperson for Martindale's family confirmed the news, noting that Martindale was "surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale."

Over the course of his career, Martindale took the helm of well over a dozen game shows, including Gambit (1972-1976), Tic Tac Dough (1978-1985), High Rollers (1987-1988), and Debt (1996-1998). But Martindale was still an active pop culture presence as the 2000s started, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. From there, Martindale would still have runs hosting television and radio gigs – including appearances on GSN Live in 2008 and GSN original series Instant Recall in 2010, 2012's The 100 Greatest Christmas Hits of All Time radio show, and 2021's nationally and internationally syndicated The History of Rock 'n' Roll. On the acting front, Martindale would guest star in shows such as Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show and CBS daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

"The people at home don't care what your problems are. They just know that you're doing that show, and you're supposed to do the best you can do. It's not a 9-5 type of job. I've considered myself very lucky to do that kind of work," Martindale shared about his role as a host. Martindale is survived by his wife, Sandra Martindale, his sister, Geraldine, daughters Lisa, Lyn, and Laura, his extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his "honorary son" Eric.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!