Garbage Pail Kids: HBO Max, McBride & Green Team for Animated Series

Time to head into the attic or basement and blow off the dust from those trading card binders because the Garbage Pail Kids are making a return, and they're heading to HBO Max. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced (exclusively through THR) that it was teaming up with Topps, Tornante, and Danny McBride's (The Righteous Gemstones) Rough House Pictures to bring the beloved and wonderfully "tasteless" 1980s trading cards line to life as an animated streaming series. McBride, Rough House Pictures partner David Gordon Green, and Josh Bycel (Solar Opposites) are set to write and co-create the HBO Max series. Tornante TV's Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen will executive produce alongside Rough House's Brandon James (The Righteous Gemstones), McBride, Green, and Bycel. Whether or not McBride will lend his voice to one of the characters wasn't included in the initial reporting. Inspired by McBride and Green's love for Garbage Pail Kids and old-school Saturday morning cartoons, the animated series is expected to a family-friendly, all-ages viewing experience (hopefully, like the original "Rocky & Bullwinkle" but with more boogers).

Created in 1985 by the baseball card company Topps (part of Michael Eisner's Tornante portfolio), the Garbage Pail Kids started off as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids line of dolls but would go on to find its own lasting success with its gross-out humor and subversive attitude, making it a beloved pop culture icon that's still sought after (and commands decent prices) today. The trading card line would go on to spawn a live-action feature film and an animated 1987 series- one that would never see the light of day in the U.S. because of its "controversial themes." The Garbage Pail Kids had their 35th anniversary celebrated with a new line of trading cards. For Tornante, the project joins an impressive animated slate that includes Netflix's hit BoJack Horseman, Amazon's Undone, and Adult Swim's Tuca and Bertie– especially in terms of more family-friendly viewing.