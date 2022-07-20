Garfield's Halloween Adventure Production Cel Hits Auction

Who doesn't love a cat in a costume? Garfield, the cartoon inspired by Jim Davis's strips, is wildly imaginative, taking Garfield, Odie, and even owner Jon Arbuckle on wild fantasy adventures. That makes this cartoon one of the most fun to feature when talking about Heritage Auctions because of the sheer variety of the artwork. If you are a memorabilia collector or art hound, you have to check out the Garfield offerings at Heritage, including today's latest piece from the Halloween special. Let's take a look.

"Rats! I forgot! I can't swim!" Garfield and Odie dive into the river to escape from a group of ghosts in this scene from the 1985 Emmy-winning Garfield special Garfield's Halloween Adventure. Thankfully, Odie saves Garfield from the water. This moment where Garfield realizes he cannot swim comes from about the 21:35 mark of the special. This fantastic setup is composed of three original, hand-painted production cels depicting Odie and Garfield in the water, as well as some water effects. The images are painted on 12 field cels, which are labeled on their lower right corners with OD-32, W-4, and G21 and have been set atop a color print background. What a dramatic shot of the two pirate pals! This group also comes with three original animation drawings of Garfield, Odie, and the water. The drawings are created with graphite and blue pencil on 12 field animation paper.

These pieces from the Jim Davis Collection are labeled in their lower right corners with G21, W-4, and OD-32. The condition of these cels are marked Very Good, with minor handling and edge wear, as well as minor line wear. Heritage notes that drawings are in Good condition, with some edge wear and handling and some abrasion over the image of Garfield from paint adhesion.

You can now head over to Heritage Auctions and bid for this bad boy.

