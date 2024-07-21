Posted in: BBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, Gavin and Stacey, James Corden, preview

Gavin and Stacey Final Ep Script Finished: James Corden Talks Rewrites

James Corden and Ruth Jones have finished the script for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale. Now, Corden discusses the rewriting process and more.

It was back in May when series co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed that Gavin and Stacey: The Finale would be hitting BBC One & BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day. The following month, Corden checked in with The Zoe Ball Breakfast, Corden shared that filming had shifted to the fall – noting that they were looking at "around September/October time" to begin filming. In addition, we learned that he and Jones were still polishing up the script, so the cast hadn't seen it yet. Well, guess what? Corden confirmed that the script is "finished" finished, telling Virgin Radio that the script needed changes to make the special "as economical as possible."

"Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun because you can just go, 'Anything can happen.' But when you rewrite stuff, you're dealing with a lot of logistics and 'well, look we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?' And frankly, it's too long. So, really, what we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible," Corden explained. But even in the midst of the rewrites, Corden and Jones didn't lose sight of the fact that this would really be bringing the series to a close.

"We've finished writing; we will never write anything that Pam [Alison Steadman] says again… We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn [Rob Brydon] has done. And we just looked at each other, and we were just like, 'Ah, isn't that amazing?' To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care," Corden shared. "It's inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it; everything."

Running for three seasons (from 2007 to 2010) – first on BBC Three and then on BBC One – as well as the Christmas Special, the BAFTA-winning sitcom also starred Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters, and Julia Davis. Baby Cow, Corden's Fulwell 73, and Jones' Tidy Productions will produce the special. With Gavin and Stacey coming to an end this holiday season and the Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who offering its own Christmas Special as anchors, the BBC is looking at a strong holiday programming slate this year.

