Gears of War: Netflix Developing Animated Series, Live-Action Film

If you're a fan of video game franchises making the leap from the consoles to the streaming screens, then we have some big news to pass along. After what The Hollywood Reporter is describing exclusively as "long months of negotiations in a competitive environment," Netflix has nabbed the media rights and is partnering with game developer The Coalition to develop both an adult animated series and a live-action feature film based on the video game franchise Gears of War (with an expanded universe with additional projects expected to follow). The news comes on the 16th anniversary of when the original game was first released, though details are scarce (no specific filmmakers or producers were initially announced). The global video game phenomenon is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of underground creatures known as the Locust takes humanity to the verge of extinction. Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity's last stand.

To say that Gears of War is one of video game history's most successful franchises would be an understatement, with over 40 million copies sold across six installments (as well as spinoffs). To say that Gears of War has been a highly sought-after project by Hollywood would be an understatement, with various plans in play only to never materialize since 2007 (when New Line first secured the rights). The news comes at a time when video game series adaptations are seeing a renaissance on the small screen, beginning with Paramount+'s well-received HALO (currently in production on a second season). In addition, Amazon's Prime Video has Fallout on the way, and who can forget Twisted Metal at Peacock or The Last of Us at HBO (to name just a few)?