Gen V Cast's Joint Statement Honors "Dear Friend" Chance Perdomo

Earlier today, the cast of Prime Video's Gen V released a joint statement honoring their friend & castmate, the late Chance Perdomo.

Over this past weekend, the shocking & tragic news broke that 27-year-old Gen V star Chance Perdomo had died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Since that time, Perdomo's castmates, as well as the writers, producers, production members, and others, have taken to social media to share their grief as well as their fond memories of the actor. Though a number of them had posted individually prior, the cast of "The Boys" spinoff series issued a joint statement earlier today that was shared by Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, The Boys EP/Showrunner Eric Kripke, and others.

"Our hearts are with Chance's loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The 'Gen V' Cast," read the statement that went live on social media earlier today. Here's a look at an Instagram Stories screencap of the message:

"Remembering my beloved friend and cast mate, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart. Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you," Broadway shared in an Instagram post shortly after word of Perdomo's passing broke – prior to the cast's group statement. Here's a screencap of the message from Instagram Stories:

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight," shared the Gen V producers in a statement released on social media over the weekend.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television added, "The entire 'Gen V' family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

"I love that [Gen V] is a social commentary without it inherently being a philosophical commentary, that it speaks to our society as a whole but doesn't kind of penalize or chastise anybody for the answers that they come to, right? So, some people might not want to be a hero. They might just want to make money. Some people might want to actually be a hero, but then within that, there's what is a hero to you," Perdomo shared during a September 2023 interview about what drew him to the spinoff series.

"The parts of the story that resonate for me, and I always keep coming back to this, is that it really showcases the human aspects, you know, powers or no powers, that there's something universal about everybody doing the best that they can with the cards that they have," he continued. "Because that's true for everyone on the planet. It doesn't matter whether it's being a parent, being a child, being good at your job, being good as a person; everyone is always doing the best with what they have."

Perdomo added, "Now, your best won't be my best, and I may not appreciate your best and vice versa, but everyone is always giving what they got with what they have. And I think it's really beautiful that this show doesn't cast judgment on a certain way to be. It just allows people to be people, the characters to be the characters, and the chips fall as they may as they do what they can."

