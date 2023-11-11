Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, gen v, Jensen Ackles, prime video, soldier boy, the boys

Gen V: Jensen Ackles BTS Look (Before Giving New Meaning to "Skittle")

The Boys social media shared a Gen V behind-the-scenes look at Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy before changing the way we think about Skittles.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over (pending the union's ratification vote), we're getting to see & hear from a lot of folks about a lot of things that they couldn't talk about while the strike was ongoing. Unfortunately, that deprived us of having the cast of Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V able to discuss the spinoff series over the course of its first-season run. But even though the season finale has already streamed, that doesn't mean that there isn't time for a little "making up for lost time." We've been hearing from the cast and getting new behind-the-scenes looks over the past few days – and one that hit earlier today caught our attention. In S01E06 "Jumanji" (directed by Rachel Goldberg and written by Lauren Greer), Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor & Derek Luh), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) got pulled into Cate's (Maddie Phillips) mind after suffering a seizure that resulted from her using her powers to restore their memories. Once there, they run into Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy – specifically, a version of Soldier Boy that Cate (let's just say) holds very near & dear to her… heart. After offering some very interesting euphemisms for women masturbating, "Soldier Boy" reveals why they need to get out of Cate's mind sooner rather than later. But before he could share any more valuable intel… "Soldier Boy" goes "boom."

Now, the social media account is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Ackles hanging out with the cast "before he uttered some of the foulest things we've ever heard" (and they're not kidding):



Fazekas and The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke recently discussed what Soldier Boy's appearance means, just how much of what was filmed made it to screen (yeah, we might have deleted scenes coming), and how the situation is different from a previous encounter that Soldier Boy had during his third-season run on the franchise series:

Kripke on What Soldier Boy Appearing Says About Cate: "It really speaks to how damaged Cate is because he's an asshole. Just because Jensen is charming and people love Jensen, the character is like a dinosaur and proceeds to be an asshole in the scene, you know. It speaks to Cate's actually low self-esteem. It's an interesting choice for a sex symbol of someone who is basically verbally abusive."

So Where's That 90% That Wasn't Used, Kripke?!? "We just shot so much stuff that I would say only 10% of it is in the episode. You cannot believe how many euphemisms for masturbation we came up with. Countless, countless euphemisms. And then we put in our favorites, and that was the scene."

For those of you who might find the scene familiar to Soldier Boy, Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Butcher's (Karl Urban) face-off with Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely) during The Boys Season 3, Fazekas explains that the scene was used to guarantee that both situations involving psychic ability we distinctive in their own ways:

Fazekas on Cate's Situation Being Different from "The Boys" Season 3: "How is this happening? Is [Cate] in their head? Are they in her head? We wanted to differentiate from [Mindstorm]. It's not the exact same power, but it's a psychic ability. What we loved about it was allowing our characters to experience with Cate her memories versus doing flashbacks or someone telling a story."

Clearly anticipating major spoiler leakage after the episode went live, Ackles filmed a warning video in full-on Soldier Boy mode to let fans know who the people spoiling his return really are – and to describe the very painful "special punch" he has ready for anyone who spoils it. Ouch. Here's a look at Ackles' Soldier Boy making it clear that he's no fan of spoilers – and how he would handle those who spoiled his return appearance this week:

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff Series

With classes now officially in session, we've got the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series to unleash upon your unsuspecting lives. Following a look at the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

