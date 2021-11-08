General Hospital: Ingo Rademacher No Longer Member of ABC Soap Cast

While it's not clear if his departure was connected to his public opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates or recent comments regarding transgender people, but General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks) is no longer a member of the cast of the long-running ABC soap opera (with his final appearance set for November 22nd). Back in August, Rademacher made his anti-vaccine mandate position known around the time that co-star Steve Burton tested positive and co-star Nancy Lee Grahn called for a SAG-AFTRA investigation to address the matter of "a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors." When a hashtag campaign formed online to have Rademacher fired for not reportedly abiding by on-set safety protocols, the actor lashed out at his detractors by calling them "morons," "dictators," and "horrible, horrible" people. Rademacher would double down on his defense but posting follow-ups like, "If we don't send a strong message to the Biden Administration to reverse course immediately where do you think this ends guys? With Booster No. 25? Nope. Vaccine passports and more segregation is on its way right now. Wakey Wakey."

Over this past weekend, Rademacher drew backlash from his castmates (with Grahn and trans actor Cassandra James calling him out publically) and social media when he reposted a tweet via his Instagram account that called U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine a "dude." The Biden-appointee was recently sworn in as the first transgender four-star officer. Earlier today, Rademacher posted a video on Instagram apologizing for not crossing out the word "dude" when he re-posted the tweet. Here's a look at the post that went live a few hours ago, where the actor cites his compliments towards James and how he & his wife "let" their son wear a Disney Princes dress when he was three years old as signs that he is not a "transphobic dad."