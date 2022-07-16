Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02E01 Preview Finds a Desperate Spear

Following up on the release of the official trailer last week and with the Emmy Award-winning animated series premiering in only five days, Adult Swim is offering fans of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal a little something to help set the mood. Earlier today, the late-night programming block dropped a clip from the season premiere that finds a desperate Spear (Aaron LaPlante) attempting to swim after Mira… but the tides say otherwise.

With the series set to return for its second season with two episodes on Thursday, July 21 (and the next day on HBO Max, with the 10-episode season releasing weekly from that point, with the season finale set for September 15), here's a look at a sneak peek of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 (followed by a look back at the official trailer):

Speaking with EW, Genndy Tartakovsky shared what viewers will find different in the second season compared to what they've experienced so far. "The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that's more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It's gonna keep you on your toes, and basically, from [episode] 11 to 20, it's one story. That's the big difference from the first season," the series creator explained.

Tartakovsky continued, "It's even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we've done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There's shock in it. There's a big surprise that's either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller, this is me having fun. It's super Heavy Metal–ish. It's still pulpy, but at its core, the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn't the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that's what you're most excited about."