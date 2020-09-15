Spear and Fang's journey together has only just begun, with Adult Swim announcing on Tuesday that critically-acclaimed animated series Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal will premiere five new episodes starting Sunday, October 4th at 11:30 pm ET/PT. Genndy Tartakovsky's (Adult Swim's Samurai Jack) creative vision was recently renewed for a second season of ten new episodes, with a mid-2021 premiere window expected though no premiere date for the second season was announced. The new episodes present viewers with a new tale- which means a new set of adventures and dangers as our caveman Spear continues building his unlikely bond and friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur, Fang, at the dawn of evolution.

Here's your first look at what's still to come for Spear and Fang, with five new episodes of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal set to premiere on Sunday, October 4, at 11:30 pm ET/PT on Cartoon Network's late-night comedy and animation block Adult Swim (and we're assuming available to stream not long after).

With suspense, heartbreak, excitement, love and fear all without a single word of dialogue, the series is a painting come to life, relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other's only hope of survival against a common enemy.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal was created by Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack) with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack). To get caught up before the series' return, you can either binge or slow jam the first five episodes over on HBO Max.