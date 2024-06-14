Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, annecy, Anthony Bourdain, Get Jiro

Get Jiro! Adult Swim Set to Adapt Anthony Bourdain Graphic Novels

Writers Anthony Bourdain & Joel Rose and artists Langdon Foss & Alé Garza's "Get Jiro!" is set for an Adult Swim animated series adaptation.

Between the new and returning series that were announced this week, it would be very safe to say that Adult Swim made a pretty epic impact on this year's Annecy International Animation Festival. We learned that Smiling Friends and My Adventures with Superman would be back for respective third seasons – and new series such as Common Side Effects, Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Ha Ha You Clown, Super Mutant Magic Academy, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, and more are on the way. But if there was one that really, really caught our attention? Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's (Sharper, Superstore) upcoming animated series take on writers Anthony Bourdain & Joel Rose with artists Langdon Foss & Alé Garza's "Get Jiro!" Produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation, the half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. If the series can come even close to matching the look and vibe of the DC/Vertigo graphic novels, then Adult Swim could have another Emmy-winning animated series on its hands – never a bad thing.

