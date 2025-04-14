Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: annecy, Get Jiro

Get Jiro! Annecy Festival Website Includes Adult Swim Series Image

Check out a very cool look at Adult Swim's animated series take on Anthony Bourdain, Joel Rose, Langdon Foss & Jose Villarrubia's Get Jiro!

With the 2025 Annecy International Animation Festival set to hit this June, we're hoping to get an update on how things are going with Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's (Sharper, Superstore) upcoming animated series take on writers Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose and artists Langdon Foss and Jose Villarrubia's Get Jiro! Though the full program for both the festival and market won't go live until this May, there is a listing for the Adult Swim animated series adaptation that includes the following overview:

"From Warner Bros. Animation and based on the New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novel, 'Get Jiro' is set in a not-too-distant future Los Angeles where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war to craft his recipe for revenge. Join members of the creative team for an exclusive exploration of the creative and production process of bringing this exciting graphic novel to life."

But that's not all! With a voice cast that includes Brian Tee (Expats, Chicago Med) and Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), an image from the upcoming Adult Swim animated series was also included – here's a screencap:

"Great fun yesterday voicing a character for this new animated series. Keep yer eyes peeled for #GetJiro!" Dillahunt wrote as the caption to a post from December 2024 that included a look at him in the recording studio as well as a look at an episode script cover: "Cage Free," penned by Jordan Blum.

Produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation, the half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. If the series can come even close to matching the look and vibe of the DC/Vertigo graphic novels, then Adult Swim could have another Emmy-winning animated series on its hands – never a bad thing. Adapted by Tanaka and Gatewood, Adult Swim's Get Jiro! stems from Warner Bros. Animation. The animated series is directed by Rick Morales, with Jonathan Hoekstra handling artistic direction.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!