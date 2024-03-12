Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, paramount plus, season 4

Ghosts: CBS Series Scares Up Season 4 Return; S03E05 Sneak Preview

CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts won't be getting "sucked off" anytime soon, with Season 4 officially confirmed.

No matter how this season of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts ends, we know that it won't be getting "sucked off" anytime soon. Earlier today, the network confirmed that a fourth season has been given the green light for another run (along with Fire Country). "'Ghosts' and 'Fire Country' are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors, and an ever-growing fan base," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season." Based on the data released, the popular series is averaging over 10.2 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing (broadcast and streaming) – up +2% from last year. Streaming viewership is up +64% year over year, and Ghosts ranked as the top comedy on Paramount+ in February. In fact, the season three premiere was the series' most-watched episode ever on a Live+SD basis. But enough of all that data – it's time to celebrate! Oh, and check out our preview for this week's episode:

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 5 "The Silent Partner"

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 5 "The Silent Partner": A big investor backs out of Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) restaurant, leaving them to turn to the one ghost who has money – Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones). Written by Kira Kalush and directed by Trent O'Donnell, here's a look at the sneak previews & image gallery that were released for this Thursday's episode:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

