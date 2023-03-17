Ghosts, Kylie Minogue Make Beautiful Music Together for Red Nose Day In honor of Red Nose Day 2023, here's a look at the BBC's Ghosts sketch from earlier today, with special guest star Kylie Minogue.

Red Nose Day 2023 kicked off in fine fashion, with hosts David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett, and AJ Odudu on hand, live from Media City UK in Salford. And when the charity event promised three hours of hilarious sketches, live performances, and amazing musical acts, they weren't kidding. And that line-up of programming included a number of TV sketches from several popular shows – like the one we're sharing now, courtesy of the fine folks over at Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard & Ben Willbond's hit comedy series, Ghosts. And for an event as important as Red Nose Day, it's only appropriate that the show has an impressive name joining the gang – global superstar Kylie Minogue!

In the following sketch, Minogue (playing a wonderfully hyper-version of herself) and her manager (Tanya Moodie) meet with Alsion (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) to see if the mansion is suitable for a music fest. We won't spoil it from here, but let's just say that more isn't always the merrier for Minogue:

Donations to "Red Nose Day 2023" will fund projects that are directly helping people in the UK and around the world through the toughest times of their lives. This includes supporting people who are struggling in these challenging times and tackling issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty. A portion of the money raised throughout the "Red Nose Day" campaign will also go towards the emergency response to the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Donations will help to fund organizations providing essential support, including blankets, food, water, and medical supplies.

"Red Nose Day 2023" is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for the BBC, commissioned by Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted. The Executive Producers for BBC Studios are Peter Davey and Colin Hopkins, with the Commissioning Editor for the BBC being Katie Taylor.