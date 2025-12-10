Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: New S05E08 Sneak Peek; Iain Armitage Set as S05 Guest Star

Check out a new sneak peek at CBS's Ghosts. Also, learn who Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage is playing when he guest stars later this season.

Article Summary Watch another new sneak peek of Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" airing this Thursday.

Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage set for a Ghosts guest spot as an alternate version of himself in a future episode.

Get episode previews and story teasers for Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 8, 9, and 10, including a two-part Christmas special.

Find out what secrets Alberta is hiding and what Sam's Christmas TV interview could mean for the mansion residents.

We've got a double dose of updates to pass along for CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. First, we have another sneak peek at this Thursday's episode, S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene," to pass along. In addition, Variety reported earlier today that Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage will be guest-starring this season (most likely in April 2026). Armitage is expected to play an alt-version of himself, "taking part in a high-stakes poker game at the mansion."

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

