Ghosts S05E01: "Soul Custody" Sneak Peeks; Halloween Episode Preview

Check out previews for CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts S05E01: "Soul Custody" and S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy."

With CBS Premiere Week now in full swing, the countdown to Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts returning for its fifth season is now down to days. With that in mind, we have four sneak peeks for S05E01: "Soul Custody" to pass along, as well as the official overview and image gallery for the big Halloween episode, S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy." Yup, we've got a mummy ghost on our hands. Here's a look…

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 1-3 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 1: "Soul Custody" – Sam, Jay, and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), the devil. Also, Isaac helps Patience (Mary Holland) through a crisis of confidence, and Pete and Alberta navigate the fallout from their kiss. Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kolmer, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 2: "Viking Wedding" – Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor's ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

