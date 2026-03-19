Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E14: "The Water Heater" Early Preview: Things Get Political

Check out an early preview for CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts S05E14: "The Water Heater," returning on April 2nd.

Article Summary Ghosts S05E14, "The Water Heater," airs April 2nd on CBS with a hilariously political twist.

Sam and Jay’s simple repair turns wild as Isaac turns the water heater into a ghostly campaign issue.

Ben Feldman guest stars as Kyle, stirring drama by faking a romance with Hetty to make Bela jealous.

Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien, this episode promises classic Ghosts chaos.

CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts is about to prove the adage that everything is political – including something as straightforward as replacing a broken water heater. Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) are going to learn that the hard way when the hit series returns on April 2nd with S05E14: "The Water Heater." Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery from the show's return:

Ghosts S05E14: "The Water Heater" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 14: "The Water Heater" – Sam and Jay try to replace their broken water heater, but Isaac turns the upgrade into a campaign issue in his bid to represent the basement ghosts. Meanwhile, Kyle (Ben Feldman) attempts to make Bela jealous by pretending he's dating Hetty. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15rDKyAr3b0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGK7w3VyfeE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WANtNnsI_zk

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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