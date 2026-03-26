Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E14 "The Water Heater," S05E15 "Michael Jackson…" Previews

Here's a look at our updated previews for CBS's Ghosts Season 5: S05E14, "The Water Heater" and S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR."

To help make the next week go a bit quicker before CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts returns on April 2nd, we've got a look at what's ahead with next month's first two episodes. In S05E14, "The Water Heater" is broken, leading to a political opportunity for Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones). In S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR," Jay (Ambudkar) is the only one who can fix Trevor's (Asher Grodman) HR problem. And we're not even mentioning the relationship issues at play during the first two episodes of April. Here's a look at the official overview and image galleries :

Ghosts Season 5: S05E14 & S05E15 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 14: "The Water Heater" – Sam and Jay try to replace their broken water heater, but Isaac turns the upgrade into a campaign issue in his bid to represent the basement ghosts. Meanwhile, Kyle (Ben Feldman) attempts to make Bela jealous by pretending he's dating Hetty. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" – Trevor lands himself in trouble when an inappropriate gift to a co‑worker forces him into an HR meeting only Jay can handle. Meanwhile, Pete unintentionally sparks drama with Alberta after casually mentioning a surprise visit to his ex. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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