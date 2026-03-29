Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E16: "Woodstone Royale" Preview: Iain Armitage Guest Stars

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage guest stars in CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar & Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, S05E16: "Woodstone Royale (April 16th).

Article Summary Iain Armitage guest stars on Ghosts S05E16: "Woodstone Royale," airing April 16th on CBS.

Sam and Jay host a high-stakes poker night at Woodstone Mansion to raise money for the IRS.

Isaac stirs up basement ghost drama by gifting away Jay’s recliner in an unexpected act.

Catch sneak peeks of upcoming episodes, including wild hijinks in "The Water Heater" and "Michael Jackson Goes to HR."

CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts isn't messing around when it comes to making sure fans know what's up when the hit comedy series returns on April 2nd. Previously, we were treated to looks at S05E14: "The Water Heater" and April 9th's S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR." Now, we have an official overview and image gallery for April 16th's S05E16: "Woodstone Royale" – an episode that Young Sheldon fans might want to check out. That's because Iain Armitage is guest-starring as what appears to be an alt-reality version of himself, doing research for an acting role by joining a high-stakes poker game being hosted at the mansion.

Ghosts Season 5: S05E14 – S05E16 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 14: "The Water Heater" – Sam and Jay try to replace their broken water heater, but Isaac turns the upgrade into a campaign issue in his bid to represent the basement ghosts. Meanwhile, Kyle (Ben Feldman) attempts to make Bela jealous by pretending he's dating Hetty. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" – Trevor lands himself in trouble when an inappropriate gift to a co‑worker forces him into an HR meeting only Jay can handle. Meanwhile, Pete unintentionally sparks drama with Alberta after casually mentioning a surprise visit to his ex. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 16: "Woodstone Royale" – Needing to raise a large sum of money to pay the IRS, Sam and Jay agree to host a high-stakes poker game at the mansion. Meanwhile, in an act of generosity, Isaac gifts Jay's recliner to the basement ghosts. Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Cortney Carillo.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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