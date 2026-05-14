Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E20 Preview: Big Money & Secrets

In tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E20: "Splurges and Secrets," big money and big secrets bring headaches.

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E20, "Splurges and Secrets," teases big money, rash buys, and fresh tension.

Georgie defends a questionable purchase after a financial windfall, setting up new stress for the young couple.

Audrey and Jim clash over old secrets in tonight's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, adding more family drama.

The preview also looks ahead to the Season 2 finale, with Episode 21 and Episode 22 stirring up bigger conflicts.

With only a week to go until the two-episode, one-hour season finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, we're back with a pregame preview for S02E20: "Splurges and Secrets." While Georgie (Jordan) defends making a rash purchase when some extra money falls their way, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso) deal with some old secrets. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode – as well as a look ahead to next week's season ender.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 20: "Splurges and Secrets" – A financial windfall leads Georgie to make a questionable purchase. Meanwhile, Audrey and Jim butt heads over old secrets. Story by Chuck Lorre & Steve Holland, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" – Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben. Meanwhile, Audrey panics when Connor rekindles an old flame. Story by Steven Molaro & Rachel Intrieri, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" – Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor's absence. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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