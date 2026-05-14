Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune: part three, james bond

Does The Bond Casting Start Mean Dune: Part Three Has Wrapped?

Does the James Bond casting process start mean that Dune: Part Three post-production has wrapped? Based on reporting from last year, it could be.

Article Summary Amazon MGM says James Bond casting is only now beginning, a move that may signal Dune: Part Three is nearing completion.

A 2025 Deadline report said Bond casting would not start until Denis Villeneuve finished the Dune movie first.

Dune: Part Three filmed from July to November 2025, making a spring 2026 post-production finish possible, if early.

CinemaCon footage and possible Venice or TIFF plans suggest Dune: Part Three could be further along than expected.

It's been a hot minute since we got anything substantial about James Bond from Amazon MGM Studios, but that all changed today when they officially announced that the casting process has only just now started. However, that could mean that director Denis Villeneuve has wrapped post-production on Dune: Part Three, based on some reporting from last year

We got our first bits of confirmed James Bond-related news post-acquisition in June and July 2025, respectively, when we learned that director Villeneuve and Steven Knight would be writing were brought omto the 26th James Bond film. From there, the casting speculation bubble went absolutely insane and hasn't stopped since. In late September 2025, Deadline published a long, rather detailed story about the next James Bond film. The piece mostly focused on the reports that everyone involved with the project wanted to cast an unknown actor in the role. The words cited are "fresh face."

However, a detail listed later in the piece should have slowed the casting speculation, but did not. While discussing the absolutely insane number of casting inquiries, Deadline's source specifically said, "But understand that the casting process has not begun, and it won't until Denis finishes the Dune movie."

This was September 2025, more than a year away from the release of Dune: Part Three, so it would make sense that this was the case. In fact, production on Dune: Part Three ran from July 2025 to November 2025, so Villeneuve was quite literally still on the set of the film when this report was made.

May 2026 would be pretty early for Villeneuve to wrap Dune: Part Three post-production, or at least very close to it, but there is a chance he's already finished. He did screen the first seven minutes at CinemaCon last month. The Dune films have premiered at film festivals, with the first one premiering at the Venice International Film Festival. If Dune: Part Three is going to premiere at Venice or the Toronto International Film Festival, both in early September and very early for a big blockbuster, but we've seen weirder things happen, this timeline would make a little more sense.

Villeneuve is a key part of the Bond casting process, so his involvement from day one is extremely important if they want to make this transition work. However, this is pure speculation based on reporting from over half a year while the movie was still in active production, so things might have changed.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters on December 18.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve's trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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