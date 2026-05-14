Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Subnautica 2, Unknown Worlds

Subnautica 2 Releases a New Trailer With Early Access Launch

Subnautica 2 has officially been released into Early Access today, and with it came an all-new trailer for players to check out

Article Summary Subnautica 2 is out now in Early Access, launching with a new trailer that showcases its underwater survival sequel.

Unknown Worlds expands Subnautica 2 with new biomes, creatures, story beats, and deeper survival exploration.

Players can dive solo or in four-player co-op, crafting tools, submersibles, and customizable underwater bases.

Reports say Subnautica 2 opened strong in Early Access, potentially securing Unknown Worlds' $250 million bonus.

Unknown Worlds has officially released Subnautica 2 into Early Access today, and with the launch comes a new trailer to check out. The game has a ton of playable content available, as you can see in the trailer above, as they have taken steps to make the sequel an overall improvement to the original. What's more, according to Jason Schreier at Bloomberg, the game has already done so well out of the gate with this version that it looks like Krafton won't be able to get out of paying the $250 million bonus to the company. Enjoy the trailer before checking out the game!

Subnautica 2 Finally Arrives in Early Access This May

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien ocean world. Play alone or with friends as you explore alluring biomes and discover fascinating creatures. Craft vehicles, tools, and bases to survive this mysterious alien world. A new world awaits alongside an all-new story. You are a pioneer traveling to a distant world, but something is amiss. The ship's AI insists you carry on the mission. This world is too dangerous for humans to survive… Unless you change what it means to be human. What creatures, intelligent or otherwise, await your arrival?

Explore With Friends: Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways.

Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways. Craft Submersibles, Tools, and Bases: Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world.

Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world. Uncover Diverse New Biomes: From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you?

Study Mysterious Lifeforms: Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival.

Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival. Survive Terrifying Depths: This world is vast and deep. Venture beyond the safety of shallow waters, descending into a dark unknown. Wonder and danger lurks around every corner. To survive this planet, you'll need to push beyond your boundaries and unlock the secrets of this strange world.

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