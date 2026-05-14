Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Classic Nightmare Spawn Coming to Life from McFarlane Toys

Return to the battle between heaven and hell with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of Spawn action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Nightmare Spawn (Classic), a 7-inch Spawn figure inspired by the darkest corners of Spawn’s Universe.

Nightmare Spawn brings gothic horror to life with a wicked sculpt, massive wings, grotesque detail, and 22 points of articulation.

The classic Spawn release includes a display base, collectible art card, and Spawn-themed window box packaging for collectors.

Spawn fans can pre-order Nightmare Spawn now for $29.99, with a signed exclusive version priced at $39.99 for June 2026.

McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new Spawn's Universe figures as they dive deep into the nightmare-fueled corners of his mythos. The newest release is Nightmare Spawn (Classic), a new 7" figure that leans fully into gothic horror rather than Spawn's traditional superhero aesthetics. In-universe, Nightmare Spawn is a shadowy, ancient entity that has existed for millennia and feeds on humanity's nightmares from beyond the veil of dreams.

This creepy creature has now been translated directly into this figure's design, with a wicked head sculpt, sculpted wings, and a grotesque body. These figures rely entirely on their legendary McFarlane Toys details, which is why no accessories are included. McFarlane Toys has included a display base, a collectible art card, and themed window packaging. Pre-orders for the new Nightmare Spawn figure are already up for pre-order on the McFarlane Toys Store at $29.99 with a June 2026 release. Fans can also snag an exclusive autographed version for $39.99.

McFarlane Toys – Nightmare Spawn (Classic)

"The Nightmare Spawn has existed for thousands of years. This cunning creature discovered a way to cross the veil between our world and the world of Dreams. There he feeds on the nightmares of humanity and grows his power as he commands from the shadows. Few know of his continued existence, and even fewer of his plans for the Throne of Hell."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Features large wings and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures

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