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Mister Miracle: Tom King's "Excited" to Discuss Series During Annecy

Showrunner Tom King posted about DC Studios' adaptation of his and artist Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle getting a spotlight during Annecy.

Article Summary Mister Miracle will be spotlighted at Annecy, where DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation preview the series.

Tom King says he is excited to finally discuss the Mister Miracle animated show and share Scott and Barda’s world.

King will join Peter Safran, Sam Register, and other producers for DC animation first looks and behind-the-scenes insights.

King also teased the voice cast, saying some actors matched his vision exactly while others surprised him in the best way.

Earlier this week, we learned that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation's adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle, would be one of the projects spotlighted at next month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. King will be joined by a number of other big names for a special look at what's to come – and King made it clear that he's psyched to be able to start discussing it and can't wait to share "this epic, moving world of Scott and Barda with you all."

"I'll finally be talking about the incredible Mister Miracle animated show at the Annecy Festival in France next month!" King wrote in his Instagram post. "I'm show running and writing every episode, [Mitch Gerads] is producing and designing, insanely talented, award winning animators are drawing and animating—and I cannot emphasize enough how much I love it and how excited I am to start sharing this epic, moving world of Scott and Barda with you all."

World's Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase: The Super Heroes and Super-Villains of DC take center stage at Annecy as super friends Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios preview their upcoming slate. Join Peter Safran (Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) as they host a panel featuring producers Tom King, Rick Morales, Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Matt Beans for exclusive first looks and behind-the-scenes insights into highly anticipated series, including Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire!, Creature Commandos, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more. From bold new visions to iconic characters reimagined, get a front-row seat to the future of DC animation.

Checking in with The Brave and the Boys podcast back in January, King explained how essential auditions were in making sure he could find the right voice for each character. From there, he described the experience he feels when an actor is so right for a character that, as a writer, he focuses less on the words written and more on the moment being expressed. Regarding the upcoming animated series, King explained how some of the actors cast hit perfectly with the voice that King had for certain characters, while another actor offered King something he wasn't expecting, something that was right for the role.

"So yeah, I mean, there were some people who nailed it, who were exactly just… I was like, 'Oh, my god! That is Scott. That is Barta," King shared about the actors cast for the DCU animated series. "And then there were some people who are… I was like, 'That's not what I expected, but that is what… that is Darkseid.' So yeah, it ran the gauntlet from, I mean… I love this book. I love it to death. I wasn't going to settle for anything less than perfect. But it ran the gauntlet from perfect to just beyond."

"Get out your veggie trays…," King began the caption to his Instagram post back in June, which also included a look at the key art for the series and a look at the original comic book series run. "Just announced and coming soon. MISTER MIRACLE: a new adult animated series from DC Studios and [Warner Bros. Animation]. Based on the Eisner winning best-selling comic by myself and semi-professional nerd/genius, [Mitch Gerads]. I'll be show running the series, working with a dream team of animators and storytellers including Mitch himself who drew that gorgeous teaser art up there. Hard to express how excited I am to be working on this, what a joy it is. I love these characters and I love this world that the King, Jack Kirby built from a pencil tip. Thank you all for supporting the book over all these years. Its meant so much. More details coming." Here's a look at King's thoughts from shortly after the news broke, followed by a look back at the animated series' official overview (based on the DC Comics characters created by Jack Kirby):

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

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