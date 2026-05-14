Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Matt Reeves Is Confirming The Cast Via GIFs

The Batman: Part II director Matt Reeves has taken to social media, using GIFs to confirm new and returning cast members.

Article Summary Matt Reeves is confirming The Batman: Part II cast on social media, using GIFs to reveal new and returning stars.

Some of the returning names confirmed for The Batman: Part II so far are Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Stan, and Scarlett Johansson were also confirmed, though her role is unknown.

The Batman: Part II has faced repeated delays, but script progress is underway ahead of its October 7, 2027 release.

Everyone, please hold because I might be having chair stream-related flashbacks. Kidding (mostly). It seems that the director of The Batman: Part II, Matt Reeves, decided to use social media and GIFs to confirm new and returning cast members for the film. However, unlike the chair stream, we're not locked in and waiting to see what happens next. So far, Reeves has announced and confirmed the following people via a gif: Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot/The Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Réal), and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez), Sebastian Stan (Harvey Dent), and Scarlett Johansson, but her role isn't confirmed.

Charles Dance is the last reported cast member for The Batman Part II, we haven't seen anything about yet, and, of course, there are also people that we haven't had any reports of that could be confirmed as well. And while this isn't as bad as the chair stream, it's also not as bad as Spider-Man: Brand New Day teasing its first trailer via seconds-long clips posted on a billion different social media accounts. Basically, this could be a lot worse, so have fun, Matt. We'll update this post with any casting announcements as they roll in. UPDATE: Dance has also been confirmed.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we saw movement that would normally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

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