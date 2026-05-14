Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Promo: Things Get a Bit Too Dramatic for Host Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) learns that there's a lot of responsibility that comes with hosting the SNL UK season finale.

Article Summary SNL UK drops a new promo with host Ncuti Gatwa and musical guest Holly Humberstone ahead of the season finale.

Emma Sidi joins the SNL UK promo, giving Gatwa a dramatically Doctor Who-style warning about hosting duties.

Ncuti Gatwa appears at the SNL UK table read as finale week ramps up, with another midweek sketch spotlighted.

SNL UK’s midweek sketch riffs on regeneration, while the latest cold open brings back Peter Serafinowicz’s Farage.

With Sky and NOW's SNL UK wrapping up its first season this weekend with host Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) and musical guest Holly Humberstone, we've got our host and musical guest checking in with their on-stage promo. For this go-around, SNL UK star Emma Sidi joins the duo, hitting Gatwa with the kind of line that his Fifteenth Doctor usually gets…

Here's a look at today's SNL UK promo, followed by a look back at the week and to last weekend's cold open:

Here's a look at Gatwa and the SNL UK cast during Wednesday evening's table read, followed by a look back at the midweek sketch:

That brings us to the SNL UK midweek sketch… that, for copyright purposes, has absolutely nothing to do with the BBC's Doctor Who in any way, shape, or form. That being said, Gatwa learns firsthand how SNL UK gets its hosts: through regeneration (in a way that makes all the lawyers happy). In fact, Sidi and Larry Dean admit to Gatwa that there are only really two SNL UK cast members – though their demonstration doesn't go off quite as planned:

SNL UK Cold Open Tackles Starmer/Elections; Serafinowicz as Farage

With only two shows to go for the first season of SNL UK and the 51st season of SNL this past weekend, we were down to two cold opens each before both shows shut down for the summer. With that in mind, how did SNL UK kick off the season's penultimate episode? With none other than actor/comedian Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Shaun of the Dead) Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Set twenty years in the future, 2046 finds Serafinowicz's Farage as Prime Minister – in a world where Donald Trump is now known as "King Trump."

After enjoying a frosty pint, we learned that Farange's party and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch's (Ayoade Bamgboye) had joined forces, resulting in a lovefest that sees Badenoch serving as deputy. The duo rattle off jokes that took aim at London's mass deportations, the growing hantavirus problem, and a fun dig at "King Trump" and his constant reassurances that he's this close to a ceasefire that would open the Strait of Hormuz. From there, George Fouracres's PM Keir Starmer and Celeste Dring's Angela Rayner make the scene. It seems Starmer needed a bit of time travel to convince him he should resign after how badly Starmer's Labour Party fared in recent local elections. Otherwise, this would be the future.

And don't think that SNL UK doesn't know how to twist the knife in-house, with a newspaper during the cold open, noting that the show had been renewed for a third season, twenty years after the second season. "Wow, a big delay. Series 2 must have been rough," Dring's Rayner noted. From there, Al Nash's time-displaced Winston Churchill appears, leading the threesome to drop the soon-to-be-classic "Live from London, it's Saturday Night!" kick-off.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!