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TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: A Battle Royal, You Say?

Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, we're getting a massive battle royal to crown a number one contender for the TNA World Championship.

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! headlines tonight with a 20-man battle royal to crown the next challenger for Mike Santana’s TNA World Title.

KC Navarro and AJ Francis settle their bitter feud in a no-disqualification Sactown Street Fight on TNA iMPACT!

Leon Slater defends the TNA X-Division Championship against Cedric Alexander in a high-stakes 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

TNA also features appearances from Mike Santana and Léi Yĭng Lee, plus Rosemary and Allie battling Crawford and Moore.

What do you do when you don't have a clear contender for the title (even if it's glaringly obvious)? You hold a battle royal! Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, they're going to decide who gets a shot at Santana's TNA Championship by throwing 20 men into the ring and seeing who can withstand being tossed over the top rope. We're also getting a street fight between KC Navarro and AJ Francis, some promos from champions, and a few other matches mixed in. Here's your preview of what's to come tonight at 9 pm ET on AMC.

A Battle Royale You Say? Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

A high-stakes No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal will determine the next challenger for the TNA World Championship at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. This over-the-top-rope match promises total chaos as the roster fights for a guaranteed shot at the gold. The intense rivalry between KC Navarro and AJ Francis explodes in a no-disqualification Sactown Street Fight live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Adding a legendary voice to the chaos, Chris Caray, a fourth-generation MLB play-by-play TV announcer for the Athletics and the great-grandson of Baseball Hall of Famer Harry Caray, will join the TNA Broadcast Team for this brutal encounter.

We'll hear from the newly crowned two-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yĭng Lee as she addresses the fans in Sacramento following her monumental title victory. In a high-stakes 2-out-of-3 Falls main event, Leon Slater defends his TNA X-Division Title against a relentless Cedric Alexander, who has pinned the champion multiple times in recent weeks. History is on the line for Slater: a successful defense would officially crown him as both the youngest and longest-reigning TNA X-Division Champion.

We'll hear from the TNA World Champion, Mike Santana, as he addresses the Sacramento crowd. The supernatural rivalry continues as Rosemary and Allie look to settle the score with Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore. This battle stems from deeply unsettled business and lingering grudges forged during their haunting time within the Undead Realm.

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