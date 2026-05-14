Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: New International Poster Has Been Released And It's A Mess

A new international poster for Supergirl has been released, and it is really, really ugly and poorly done, even by superhero movie poster standards.

Article Summary Supergirl has largely impressed with its marketing so far, but a newly released international poster misses the mark.

The latest Supergirl poster stands out for the wrong reasons, with a design that feels cluttered and poorly executed.

Despite the weak international poster, early Supergirl footage has looked promising and keeps excitement high.

Supergirl opens in theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026, with the international rollout beginning on June 24.

So far, Supergirl has done pretty well with its poster design. These days, it seems like movie posters are either so good they could hang on a wall or so bad it's almost embarrassing for everyone involved. Unfortunately, despite how hard I am pulling for this movie to do well, and the footage I have seen appears to be very promising, international markets got one hell of a poster.

IMP Awards posted it, and it appears to be four photos slapped onto the Supergirl logo and then calling it a day. The thing that really makes it awkward is the negative space surrounding the characters, which draws attention to how poorly these images are placed. These images could have worked with a busier background to draw your eye away from the fact that these are clearly four very different pieces of concept art smashed together, but that wasn't the decision here. We can hope the next round of posters is better than this one.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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