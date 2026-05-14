Posted in: NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: espn, nfl

2026 NFL Schedule Release Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More

Kicking off at 8 pm tonight, here's your viewing guide for ESPN's SportsCenter Special Presented by Nationwide: 2026 NFL Schedule Release.

Article Summary 2026 NFL Schedule Release airs tonight at 8 pm ET in a two-hour ESPN SportsCenter Special, also streaming on NFL+.

Get the full 2026 NFL schedule reveal, with ESPN and NFL Network breaking down key matchups and major storylines.

Laura Rutledge leads a panel with Dan Orlovsky, Peter Schrager, Andrew Hawkins, Kyle Brandt, Adam Schefter, and Joe Buck.

Early 2026 NFL Schedule Release announcements include international games, Week 1 showdowns, and Thanksgiving weekend.

If you're an NFL fan (if you're reading this, we're assuming that you are), then you know that Disney's "Year of the Super Bowl" pretty much kicked off about a minute after this year's Super Bowl wrapped. Of course, if you're ESPN, the road to the big game is especially important – and that gets underway in a very big way tonight when the NFL releases its 2026 schedule. Just to be clear, this is the full schedule: throughout the week (especially because this was also Upfronts 2026 week), a number of network and streaming games were "leaked" (not really, they were actually officially announced). But tonight's two-hour primetime SportsCenter Special Presented by Nationwide: 2026 NFL Schedule Release will reveal the NFL's complete master plan for further global domination (they have Thanksgiving weekend on lock beginning this year). To help get you up to speed, we have a preview guide for what you can expect tonight – including ESPN and NFL Network analysts live from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, reacting to and analyzing the most anticipated matchups of the 2026 NFL season. Here's a look at when and where to watch, ESPN's coverage team, a look at what's been officially announced so far, and more:

When & Where Can I Watch "SportsCenter Special Presented by Nationwide: 2026 NFL Schedule Release"? ESPN is presenting the big two-hour schedule reveal on Thursday, May 14th. The festivities kick off at 8 pm ET on ESPN, NFL Network, the ESPN App, and NFL+.

Who's Hosting During "SportsCenter Special Presented by Nationwide: 2026 NFL Schedule Release"? Host Laura Rutledge will be joined by Dan Orlovsky, Peter Schrager, and Andrew Hawkins, with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt making his first trip to Bristol to appear in-studio alongside the crew. Adam Schefter will join virtually throughout the evening with breaking news and analysis, and Joe Buck will provide his instant reaction to the Monday Night Football schedule in a segment. Additional guests are set to be announced throughout the day on Thursday.

How's the Schedule Looking Heading Into "SportsCenter Special Presented by Nationwide: 2026 NFL Schedule Release"? Here's a look at what the NFL has listed on its social media accounts regarding the games that have been officially released as of this writing. That said, there are a number of local "leaks" happening throughout the day, so consider this a "work in progress":

Week 1: 49ers vs. Rams (Melbourne, Australia)

Week 1: Cowboys vs. Giants (Sunday Night Football)

Week 1: Broncos vs. Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: Lions vs. Bills (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: Ravens vs. Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Week 4: Colts vs. Commanders (London, England)

Week 5: Eagles v. Jaguars (London, England)

Week 6: Texans vs. Jaguars (London, England)

Week 7: Steelers vs. Saints (Paris, France)

Week 9: Bengals vs. Falcons (Madrid, Spain)

Week 10: Patriots vs. Lions (Munich, Germany)

Week 11: Vikings vs. 49ers (Mexico City, Mexico)

Week 12: Packers vs. Rams (Thanksgiving Eve)

Week 12: Lions vs. Bears (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Eagles vs. Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

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