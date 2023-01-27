Ghosts Season 2: Check Out 3 Sneak Previews for Ep. 13 "Ghost Hunter" Returning on February 2nd, we have three sneak preview clips for CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S02E13 "Ghost Hunter."

With CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts set to return next week, we have three sneak previews for S02E13 "Ghost Hunter" for you to enjoy. And right off the bat, without reading the overview, you can tell things are going to be a bit tense when you have a show titled (as this one is) running an episode titled (as next week's ep is). And that's exactly what Sam & Jay are facing after Freddie (Mike Lane) looks to prove that the B&B is haunted. Now, here's a look at what's to come with our updated preview rundown of the season…

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter" Preview

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter": Written by Rishi Chitkara and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode finds Sam and Jay's assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), purchasing ghost-hunting equipment when suspicious activity leads him to theorize the B&B is haunted. Also, Sasappis risks losing his relationship with Jessica (Nichole Sakura) when Freddie sells his car.

And thanks to the fine folks over at CBS Entertainment, we have three sneak previews from the show's midseason return to share:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 14 "Trevor's Body": Trevor (Asher Grodman) receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains. Also, Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel's (John Hartman) relationship hits a roadblock. Written by Ian Murphy and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode sees Laraine Newman guest starring as Esther, Trevor's mom, while Chip Zein guest stars as Lenny, Trevor's dad. Tara Reid guest stars as herself, Trevor's celebrity crush when he was alive.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15 "A Date to Remember": TBD

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).