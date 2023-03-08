Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 17: Check Out These 3 "Weekend from Hell" Clips

Here's a look at three preview clips from CBS's Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts S02E17 "Weekend from Hell."

Welcome back to our (at least) weekly update on what's going on in the world of CBS's Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts. And with S02E17 "Weekend from Hell" (written by Sophia Lear and directed by Trent O'Donnell) hitting this Thursday, viewers will be facing the return of Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), who needs a pretty big favor from Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). Following up on the preview images & overview that were released earlier, we have (once again) not one… not two… but three clips from the episode to pass along. Take a look…

Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 17 Overview, Images & Sneak Previews!

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 17 "Weekend from Hell": Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns to Woodstone seeking Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) forgiveness so he can stay out of hell for good. Also, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) struggles to repeat an inspired culinary creation that he came up with after walking through Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Trent O'Donnell. Now, here's a look at three previews for this week's episode, along with a look back at the preview images that were previously released:

Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

