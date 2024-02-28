Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, season 3, trailer

Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 3 Video Clips Released; S03E04 Images, Overview

Check out previews for CBS's Ghosts S03E03: "He Sees Dead People" & overview/images for S03E04: "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave."

How about a double dose of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts goodness for your Wednesday? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. First up, we have three preview clips for this week's episode – "He Sees Dead People." Jay (Ambudkar) & Sam (McIver) get a visit from Jay's sister, Bela (Puna Patel) – but it's Eric's (Andrew Leeds) "major change" that's getting Jay's attention – and jealousy? But that's not all, because we also have the official overview & images for the following week's episode – with "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave" including a Halloween party, a seance, and one ghost's ex-wife making an unexpected appearance.

Ghosts Season 3 Previews: Images, Overviews & More!

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 3 "He Sees Dead People": When Jay's sister, Bela (Puna Patel), and her boyfriend, Eric (Andrew Leeds), visit Woodstone Mansion, Eric reveals a major change that took place after his near-death experience there over Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 4 "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave": Pete's (Richie Moriarty) ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), shows up at Woodstone Mansion during Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) Halloween party, where they're trying to impress some cool friends (John Reynolds and Christine Ko). Also, the ghosts hope to bring Flower (Sheila Carrasco) back with a seance. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

