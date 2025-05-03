Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 4: Check Out the Finale Trailer & New Sneak Peeks

Check out the official Season 4 finale trailer, new sneak peeks, and more for CBS's Ghosts S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone."

CBS and Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts isn't messing around. Even though we still have a few days to go until S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" hits our screens, they're not wasting any time making sure that the fans get all of the early looks possible. We're talking a party in honor of Sam (McIver) and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) book, with Mary Holland (Patience), Punam Patel (Bela), and Matt Walsh (Elias Woodstone) guest-starring. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have the season finale trailer that was released, as well as five (yup, you read that correctly) sneak peeks, waiting for you below.

Ghosts Season 4 Finale: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

