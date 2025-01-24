Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts

Ghosts Season 4 E10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner" Sneak Peeks Released

Check out some new sneak peeks at CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner."

Earlier this month, we had an image gallery to pass along for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner" (set for Thursday, January 30th) with Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) making a surprise visit to meet the "silent investor" in Jay's (Ambudkar) restaurant. Seems like he wants to know what the deal is behind all of the delays – which is definitely going to cause complications. Now, we have three sneak peeks from CBS that were released today that we've added to our Season 3 rundown – here's a look:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are forced to cover when Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) demands to meet the silent investor in Jay's restaurant, who has been holding up the construction. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Heather Jack, here's a look at the three sneak peeks and image gallery that were released:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

